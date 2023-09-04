From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The chairman of the Police Service Commission(PSC), Solomon Arase, have inaugurated the Police Recruitment Board.

The ceremony which is holding at the PSC headquarters in Abuja, has Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as chairman and Deputy Inspector General of Police(DIG), in charge of training Bala Ciroma, and vice chairman.

Others are Mohammed Magaji, member from the ministry of police affairs, members, Dr. ifeoma Anyanwutaku, member, Professor Joseph Adeniyi Olowofela, CP Hassan Yabanet, Yusuf Sanusi, Sani Usman Hada, Barrister Victoria Onyekwuluije, DSO Ahanmisi Obehi and DCP Olabode Akinbamilowo.

The board is among others charged with the responsibility to determine and declare the available vacancies in the Nigerian police force, draw up guidelines for every recruitment process into the police force, determine the online platform to be employed in the advertorial on national dailies and other form of information dissemination on recruitment, among others.