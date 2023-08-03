From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the Katsina State government to prioritise the needs of working parents through provision of lactation rooms and crèches in all ministries, departments and Agencies, as well as implement breastfeeding breaks and flexible work arrangements.

The Chief, UNICEF Field Office Kano, Mr. Rahama Rihood Mohammed Farah, made the call on Wednesday in a goodwill message he sent at the flag-off of the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week in Katsina.

According to the UNICEF Chief, “breastfeeding is not only a natural and beautiful act but also crucial for the health and well-being of children and mothers.

“As we gather to celebrate this week, it is essential to reflect on the progresS we have made so far and the strides that still lie ahead in supporting our working parents.

“We must foster a workplace culture that recognizes the critical role of both parents in raising a healthy and happy child.

“Presently, the formal sector employs approximately one million women while 95 per cent of women work within the informal sector. “Shockingly, only nine per cent of organisations have workplace breastfeeding policy, with only 1.5 per cent in the public sector.

“This has to change. We need to create an environment where working parents are supported in their journey of nurturing their children while also pursuing their careers.”

Farar further called on the government to provide adequate resources for prevention of malnutrition through promotion, protection and support for maternal, infant and young child nutrition.

Declaring the Breastfeeding Week open, Hajiya Zulaihat Dikko Radda, wife of the Katsina State Governor, identified inadequate knowledge among both men and women on the benefits of breastmilk, bad social norms, poor family and

social support, early return to work after childbirth and lack of a conducive breastfeeding environment especially for working mothers among others, as part of the challenges that hinder breastfeeding of infants in communities.

“Even in Islam, mothers are expected to breastfeed their offsprings for two whole years.

“I believe that every other religion across the state encourages the act of breastfeeding as it has long-term health and economic benefits to a nation,” she said.