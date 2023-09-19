MPMCM to graduate 500 students

By Damiete Braide and Kareem Islamiyat

The President, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCM), Prof Akin Osibogun, on Tuesday disclosed that over 500 medical students will be convocating at the 41st annual convocation ceremony on Thursday, September 21 at the Main Auditorium.

The medical college president disclosed the figure during a press conference to announce the forthcoming event.

He used the opportunity to appealed to the Federal Government provide incentives to medical doctors to arrest the ‘japa syndrome’.

Prof Osibogun said the college is saving the country a lot of resources by training specialists in various fields.

His words: “Specialists produced by the college have all been contextually relevant to the health problems of Nigerians and are attuned to Nigeria’s health system.

“Our curriculum has been very robust and our graduates work as consultants in teaching and general hospitals, they provide specialists services in the health sector.”

He further stated that the college is not just training them to be specialists in different fields but are also trained to add to the body of knowledge.

According to him, ” Our fellowship is sufficiently robust because the training consists of professional, leadership and academics which has helped the college to meet manpower development in the country.”

Addressing the “Japa syndrome” among doctors in the country, he said, there is the need for the government to train more and retain more medical doctors by providing financial and non-financial incentives.

He called for more partnerships and collaborations with educational institutions in order to provide more services in the country.

He appealed to Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to recognise the role of NPMCM as a university centre considering the role of the college in adding to the body of knowledge in the nation’s health sector boss.