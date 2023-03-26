From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Women from Ishiagu community in Ivo local government Area of Ebonyi State at the weekend protested against alleged killings and kidnapping of members of the community by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the area.

The protesters marched to compounds of prominent Ishiagu leaders including the palace of Eze Moses Ngele, and the compound of the Council Chairman, Emmanuel Aja.

The protesters, it was gathered, barricaded Amaeze road and other entrances to the community, demanding that the government of Ebonyi state and security agencies, should arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

A source from the area who spoke to our correspondent in confidence said: “Women of Ishiagu community staged protest since early hours of yesterday, and till this present time, it’s still ongoing.

“They are protesting on the incessant killings and kidnapping along Amaeze road by gunmen.

The Chairman of Ivo LGA, Mr. Emmanuel Aja, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

Mr Aka said: “we have a problem in a bus-stop called Ejiukwu, a place where Fulani herdsmen use to come and kidnap our people, and sometimes kill them. I have complained to DSS, Commissioner of Police and OC Nkwagu military cantonment are aware of it.

“The Fulani herdsmen are living in our bush and terrorizing our people. We want them (security) to raid the bush, so that this will stop” he said.