…I’m impressed with EDSIEC performance – Obaseki
From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin
Protests over late arrival, non-availability of voting materials, disenfranchisement, intimidation and low turnout of voters in several parts of the state, yesterday, marred the local government election conducted by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC).
But the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who spoke to journalists shortly after he voted at Emokpae Primary school, Oredo Ward 4 said: “The turnout is impressive in spite of the rain, there is considerable turnout, the political parties did well by going out to sensitize the people.
“Secondly, the process has been smooth so far. I am impressed by what has happened with what EDSIEC has done, they have done very well, many people are still there waiting to vote and this seems to be the same all over, I have not heard any other report of violence from other parts of the state. I believe that the popular candidates will win.”
On complaints that materials did not arrive on time in some areas, he said: “I believe that voting time will be extended and allow more people to vote, I am sure that EDSIEC will extend the time for voting.”
On expected outcome of the poll, he said: “I think EDSIEC has done well, I will expect that popular candidates will win, but don’t forget that the PDP went full out to campaign for this election, I don’t know how much the other parties mobilized, but I know that PDP fully mobilized in most parts of the state.”
This notwithstanding, the Labour Party (LP) in the state, yesterday, pulled out of the local government councils election, alleging irregularities.
The members of the party in Oredo and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas protested to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State council, to state their grievances.
Speaking, the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Chairman of the party, Jeffery Scott Emuakpor; Oredo chairman, Enomayor Paul Adewumi; and the candidate for Ikpoba Okha, Osamudiamen