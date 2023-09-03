Protests over late arrival, non-availability of voting materials, disenfranchisement, intimidation and low turnout of voters in several parts of the state, yesterday, marred the local government election conducted by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC).

But the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who spoke to journalists shortly after he voted at Emokpae Primary school, Oredo Ward 4 said: “The turnout is impressive in spite of the rain, there is considerable turnout, the political parties did well by going out to sensitize the people.

“Secondly, the process has been smooth so far. I am impressed by what has happened with what EDSIEC has done, they have done very well, many people are still there waiting to vote and this seems to be the same all over, I have not heard any other report of violence from other parts of the state. I believe that the popular candidates will win.”