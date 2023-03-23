From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters belonging to the National Youth League for the Defence of Democracy (NYLDD) stormed Abuja, demanding the immediate dismissal, arrest, and prosecution of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, for his role in the 2023 presidential election.

They carried placards with various inscriptions and demanded the formation of an Interim National Government (ING) before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29.

One of the group leaders, Moses Paul, explained at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, where the protest took place, that the ING should appoint a new INEC chairman and conduct a fresh election that will produce a credible and befitting president for Nigeria. The protesters have also written to international embassies for their intervention.

“We are here as frustrated but true heroes of Nigeria. We are apolitical citizens of Nigeria standing on the part of our constitution and citizens’ right. We are here to address the greatest crime that has happened in the history of the country and the world,” Moses Paul stated.

The protesters are demanding two things: the immediate arrest and prosecution of INEC Chairman Yakubu for committing the “greatest fraud in the history of humanity,” and the formation of an ING to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

The group also called for the immediate resignation of Yakubu, investigation and prosecution by the EFCC and ICPC, and warned the judiciary and judges to ensure that justice prevails. They stated that they would use every lawful means to ensure that their demands are met, adding that they would occupy the streets of Abuja until their demands are met.

In a letter to the United States Embassy and Consulate, the protesters requested that the embassy sanction Yakubu, withdraw the visas of all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) where election irregularities were prevalent, and take appropriate measures.