• President, APC didn’t promise overnight solution -Oshiomhole

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja, Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Edo State Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO) and other civil rights groups, yesterday, staged a protest against the hardship brought upon citizens following the removal of subsidy on petrol by President Bola Tinubu.

They took their rallies through major streets in the Benin metropolis such as Mission Road, Akpakpava Road, Ring Road among others as they lamented how fuel subsidy policy and attendant rise in pump price of petrol to over N600 per litre has brought untold hardship on millions of Nigerians.

Some of the placards brandished by the protesters read: “In less than two months, Tinubu government is chocking Nigerians to death, Tinubu let us breath,” “Kill corruption not Nigerians, cost of living in Nigeria is chocking us,” “FG allow the poor to breath and Keep your palliatives, fix our refineries.”

Addressing newsmen, EDOCSO interim President, Austin Enabulele, faulted government for removing subsidy on petrol without first putting in place palliatives to cushion effect on the poor masses

“We appreciate that he has removed subsidy because they are using it to steal from us, but then, before you do that, you must put palliatives in place, you must ensure that the refineries are working, even if it is two, they should be working so that Nigerians can buy fuel in an affordable price in Nigeria.”

Enabulele queried the rationale behind the N8, 000 proposed palliative for 12 million Nigerians which would eventually amount to N996 billion while N70 billion would be spent on 469 National Assembly members. “And we have come to tell him that we don’t need the N8,000 palliatives. He should keep it to himself. It is another way of stealing Nigeria’s money. How do you get the statistics of 12 million Nigerians that you want to pay N996 billion to as palliatives? Meanwhile, you want to spend N70 billion for the National House of Assembly who are just 469 members. Is that not stealing? Is that not calling Nigerians fools? We want to let President Bola Tinubu know that we are not fools and that enough is enough,” Enabulele said.

President, Talakawa’s Parliament (TP), Kola Edokpayi, said it was no longer news that the poverty rate has increased under the watch of our president. “It is sad we are where we are today. We cannot continue like this. Imagine lawmakers proposed N70 billion palliative when the masses are suffering.”

However, former labour leader and senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has said Nigerians who voted for President Tinubu knew they were not electing a magician.

According to him, the All Progressive Congress (APC) did not promise a magical solution to the myriads of challenges facing the country.

“They know they were not electing a magician and nobody promised a magical solution.

“I know what we (APC) promised more than you who was reporting it. You don’t need to give me an example. Whatever you reported, we were the source. We did not promise a 24-hour solution. We did not promise miracles. We did not promise an overnight solution.

“Show me any document that says in 48 hours, this should be done; in 14 days or 21 days, this should be done?”

Oshiomhole agreed the current minimum wage is criminal, given the high cost of living in Nigeria.

•Kwara gov approves N10,000 monthly palliative for workers

To minimise effects of the removal of fuel subsidy, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved a multi-billion naira palliative cutting across different sectors and demographies of the state, to neutralize the effects of the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye made this known at a news briefing, yesterday, in Ilorin.

“On top of the palliatives is a cash support of N10,000 for every public sector worker in the state, which will begin this month (July) and last until a new minimum wage is introduced to enable workers cope with the economic shocks created by the subsidy removal. In deference to the new advisory of the National Economic Council for states to design their own independent responses to the development, the Governor has directed the leadership of the civil service to continue a staggered work schedule — not exceeding three days a week — to reduce transportation expenses for workers, “ he said.

The staggered work plan would not cover ‘essential workers’, the governor’s spokesman clarified.

“The governor has similarly approved the payment, from this month, July, of new hazard and skipping allowances, and 100per cent CONMESS for consultants and medical doctors under the government’s payroll. He also approved a new regime of allowances for nurses working for the state government. The whole essence is to check attrition rate in the health sector, and attract and retain medics and specialists to provide improved, qualitative healthcare services for the people of the state.

“The governor has also endorsed immediate cash-backing of 2019 and 2020 promotion for Teaching Service Commission workers. The administration had earlier cash-backed arrears of promotion for TESCOM for years 2015-2018. In the same vein, he has approved cash-backing for 2021 promotion exercise of teaching and non-teaching staff of SUBEB and restoration of steps to all of them. This is a policy response to the yearnings of SUBEB workers since 2016 when SUBEB workers no longer had steps.”

•We must be included in planned palliative package – Pensioners

The National Union of Pensioners (NUP) have asked the Federal Government to include them in the planned palliatives packages to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on retirees.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, NUP National President, Chief Godwin Abumisi, said retirees were among the worst hit by the economic hardship caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“We believe that if the proposed palliatives are religiously implemented to the letter on record time devoid of the usual government bureaucratic bottlenecks, it will go a long way to assuage such pains as well as calm down frayed nerves of the obvious angry Nigerians.”

Abumisi said despite its attendant pains and frustrations, the Federal Government was justified in doing away with fuel subsidy.

He said in more organised climes, incentives in form of free tickets with reserved seats in public buses, as well as subsidized health care services, were provided for senior citizens to make life easier for them.

“Pensioners did not fall from the sky, they are former workers who have dedicate their time and energy to the service of the nation. There is no gainsaying that the removal of the fuel subsidy has further impoverished and pauperized the vulnerable Nigeria pensioners like other vulnerable group of persons in our society who are always struggling and battling for survival.

“It is on record that the poorest of the poor in Nigeria today are resident in our rural communities where many families are not sure of a square meal in a day. It is also on record that there is no rural community in Nigeria, being it ward, village or hamlet that you cannot find pensioners/retirees who are struggling daily with poverty and hunger, alongside the rural populace, due to low pension earnings or non-payment of their monthly pension or pending gratuity, and in most cases, backlog of arrears of their pensions.”

Abumisi demanded that pensioners across board, be considered for the proposed six months tax-free payment to public servants for six months as well as the payment of all outstanding liabilities to public/civil servants.