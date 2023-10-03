By Christopher Oji

There was pandemonium at Okota area of Lagos, as angry youths clashed with officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ( LATSMA), over death of a pregnant woman, two children, and a Policeman.

However, LATSMA has confirmed that only the pregnant woman died while the two kids and the policeman were receiving treatment in the Hospital, but a witness, John Obi , claimed that the kids were lifeless when they were taken away.

Trouble started when the LASTMA officials and a Policeman attached to the team arrested a driver of a Seina bus for allegedly following a one way ,and the driver refused to follow the officials to their office.

It was gathered that rather than allowed the driver to go, a LATSMA official and the policeman, allegedly started dragging the steering with the driver,who lost control and rammed into a commercial tricycle, killing a pregnant woman, her two children and the rider.

Immediately the accident occurred, angry youths and other sympathisers, descended on the officials and the policeman.

The protesters barricaded the road and moved down to a nearby LATSMA office, where they sacked workers and vandalized some properties, including vehicles.

However, the deployment of Police patrol teams,saved the situation as the police were able to dospers the protesters and took over the public spaces.

Meanwhile,Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, said that a driver apprehended for driving in a direction prohibited by Law (One-way) killed a tricyle operator, pregnant woman and injured 2 School Children around Okota axis of the State.

“Traffic Officer Hassan Kehinde of Zone 27, Okota who led the Lastma patrol team disclosed that a driver of a blue Toyota Sienna bus ,with registration number:AKD 944 HN, was apprehended for driving against traffic (One-way) around Ago Palace Way, Lagos.

” A Police man attached with the patrol team volunteered to escort the apprehended vehicle to LASTMA office for proper booking.

“On their way, and in an attempt by the driver to escape, he diverted into Bayo Oyewale Street, by Ago round-about and rammed into a fully loaded tricycle.

“While the tricycle operator died instantly, the pregnant woman later died at the Hospital,while the two injured School Children were currently under Intensive Care Unit receiving medical attention.

“The escort Policeman in the contravened vehicle equally sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the fatal auto crash.

“The incident sparked off protest as irate mob descended on the escort Police Officer, but with the timely intervention of a team of Police men from Ago/ Okota/Ilasa Police stations saved the Policeman from being lynched.LATSMQ yard was invaded and valuable items vandalized including vehicles within the premises.

“It is note worthy to mention that in an attempt to escape, the driver of the Sienna car lost control as a result of reckless driving which eventually resulted into the fatal accident”

“The management of the agency commiserate with the families of the deceased ,and assured that thorough investigation will be carried out to determine the immediate and remote cause of the accident,and that justice will be served appropriately.

Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer ( PPRO)SP Benjamin Hundeyin,said the case was being investigated while normalcy has returned to the area.