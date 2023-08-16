From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Protest on Wednesday rocked the inauguration of the Local Government caretaker committee in Osun State as some aggrieved members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alleged imposition.

The protest took place simultaneously at Osogbo, the state capital, and Ede, the hometown of Governor Ademola Adeleke, while the inauguration was going on at the government office, in Abere, Osogbo.

In Osogbo West Local Government, supporters of a Chairmanship aspirant, Segun Akeju, stormed the streets to protest the alleged removal from the list of the appointed caretaker chairmen.

The protesters who gathered at the popular Ola-Iya flyover carried placards with different inscriptions such as; “No Akeju no chairman”, “Akeju is our choice for Honorable Chairman Osogbo West Local govt”, “Kabiesi did not vote for us,” among others.

They alleged that Osogbo West Local Government is predominantly occupied by non-indigenes who were born and raised in Osogbo, adding that Akeju was among those who contributed immensely to the success of the party and the governor’s victory during the last gubernatorial election.

One of the protesters, Yusuf Ajisafe said the three towns that made up Osogbo West namely; Oke-Baale, Oja Oba, and Awosuru, are dominated by non-indigenes who were born in Osogbo and have contributed to the development of the State.

“We are protesting against the removal of our candidate as the chairman of Osogbo West local government. We reject in totality the imposition of another candidate as our chairman.

“We are fighting for the young man whose name was removed yesterday (Tuesday) around 3 pm on the ground that he’s not from Osogbo,” he said.