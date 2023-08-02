From Priscilla Ediare,Ado-Ekiti

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ekiti State and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart in the state, on Wednesday, staged a peaceful protest over the removal of fuel subsidy.

The protesters which included the chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),Trade Union Congress(TUC) and other labour leaders/ unions, began the peaceful protest in the morning from the NLC House, Egbewa area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The protesters proceeded to the popular Fajuyi round about and to the government secretariat and submitted a petition from the NLC national body to President Bola Tinubu through the state governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The peaceful protest witnessed the presence of security agencies to curtail likely breakdown of law and order while the protesters chanted solidarity songs and carried placards with various inscriptions that read, “Reduce the cost of governance now! “Save the masses from poverty and hunger, “Stop importation of fuel, “Revive our refineries. “No money for transition, end corruption now, “Education is our right “Let the poor breathe” among several others.

In their separate addresses to newsmen at the NLC Secretariat, the state Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde said the protest was centred around the removal of fuel subsidy and the hardship it has brought on the people.

“ This is not palatable, there is hardship in town, labour leaders have been called to join us to protest what has caused agony of different dimensions, workforce has nothing to take home. We have document to transfer to the President through the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji for urgent solution. The protest is targeted towards better tomorrow of Nigeria”.

In his address, the state Chairman of TUC, Comrade Sola Adigun said that “We are here to correct the misconception of some people that labour unions don’t represent the masses, we are not only speaking on behalf of Nigerian workers but for all Nigerians in a bid to end economic sufferings.

“Palliatives should be well prepared for and ought to have even started”.

The NLC letter directed to the president was read by the TUC Chairman during the protest.

The letter read in part :

“ Enough is enough, Tinubu is just coming on board Nigerian workers were shocked at the May 29 inauguration when the president announced removal of subsidy . This is clear violation of the appropriation act. Federal government has taken labour for granted, we want the poverty to be alleviated. No to political statement!, we represent the market women, the students who are unable to pay school fees, we cant be suffering and be smiling.”

However, the Ekiti workforce commended what it described as workers- friendly attitude of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

“ What we observed today is that nobody stopped us from entering the government house during this protest , Governor Oyebanji has demonstrated he is workers’ friendly , the governmental officials voluntarily came out to attend to us”.

The four- page letter was delivered to the Head of Service, Bamidele Agbede,who represented the governor to attend to the unions.

Agbede described the protest as peaceful adding that the government and the labour unions have been partners in progress.

“ What happened affected everybody. In the past , you will see people destroying properties, but you have demonstrated the Omoluabi Ekiti , I want to assure you that His Excellency is with us, we have quickly set up a committee to negotiate on behalf of the workers. The negotiation is one of the best. I chose to be on the side of workers, at the end of the day, we are able to get meaningful things, but waiting for the Federal Government. Reducing working days for workers is like being in haste. The governor is currently in Abuja on deliberations with colleagues, he wants policy that would permeates peace. Let’s wait for whatever goodies from the FG.

“ The issue of fuel subsidy is a national thing . The Excellency would present the letter on your behalf, I implore on peaceful demonstration in the interest of the state.”

The Secretary to the State Government ( SSG) Dr Habibat Adubiaro at the occasion also stressed that the state governor is sensitive to the plight of the people.