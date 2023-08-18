From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, has charged lawyers to see the protection and enhancement of human rights as their core objective.

Maikyau gave the charge while inaugurating the re-constituted board of the Nigerian Bar Association Human Rights Institute (NBA-HRI) which has Mr. Chinonye Obiagwu, SAN, as chairman.

Recall that the NBA president had by a notice issued on August 4 2023 reconstituted the board of the NBA-HRI.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of NBA, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, said the inauguration took place at the associations headquarters.

According to the statement, Maikyau urged the board members to pursue the core objective of enhancing and protecting human rights with vigour and commitment.

“The NBA president expressed his belief that the board, which is now saddled with the management of the NBA-HRI, has the competence and expertise to deliver on this mandate.

“Mr. Maikyau also approved the continuous occupation by the institute of the wing of the former NBA Secretariat in Garki, Abuja, named after former NBA president and present Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN,” the statement added.

Lawal stated that in his response, chairman of the board, Mr. Obiagwu thanked the NBA president for the appointment of the board members and assured that the NBA-HRI would dutifully deliver on its mandates, adding that the institute was poised to improve on its research and training capacity.

Present at the ceremony, according to Lawal were Mrs. Linda Rose Bala, first vice president of the NBA; Prof. Joy Ezeilo, OON, SAN; Mr. Usman Ogwu Sule, SAN, former welfare secretary of the NBA; and other members of the board.