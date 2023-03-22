From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Prophetess Oluwayemisi Ajiye, the founder of God Miracle Success Ministry Worldwide, has urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Vice President-elect, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, not to limit their administration to members and leaders of their political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She made this call during an event to mark her birthday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

According to her, the incoming leaders should extend an olive branch to other party members outside the APC and work with them to move the country forward. She advised them to ensure a non-discriminatory government that loves and treats every Nigerian fairly, irrespective of their political affiliation, tribe, or religion. This, she believes, will enhance development in the country.

Prophetess Ajiye also called on all Nigerians to intensify their prayers for the country, saying, “If we ask God to forgive us our sins, turn over a new leaf and move closer to God, I can assure you, time of refreshing will come to our nation.”

She added that Nigeria’s challenges are not the making of any state governor or the president but a result of the country’s sins. She, therefore, advised the President-elect and his Vice to move closer to God so that He would work and walk with them to lead the country.

Expressing gratitude to God, members of the ministry worldwide, and her children for their support and for organising the event, the Prophetess charged the congregants to move closer to God and not see their challenges as insurmountable.

She advised them to always put their minds towards the last day on earth because marking a birthday is to appreciate and showcase God’s faithfulness. She also presented awards of recognition to Presenter, Mr Babatunde Bamigboye (aka Omo Edema), Journalist, Mr Toyin Anisulowo of Daily Post Newspapers, and a leader in the ministry, Mr Akinlolu Adebowale, for their support to the ministry.

In conclusion, the Prophetess believes that when the President-elect loves every Nigerian and accommodates everyone as his own, God will see him through in his service to the nation. She, therefore, encouraged the incoming leaders to ensure that their administration is non-discriminatory and treats every Nigerian fairly, irrespective of their political affiliation, tribe, or religion.