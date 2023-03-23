From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Prophet Iyke Uzukwu, the Spiritual Director of Soul Revival Outreach in Nnewi, Anambra State, has predicted a youth uprising in Nigeria within the next six months.

He has called on Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs, to engage in fervent prayers to avert the uprising.

According to Uzukwu, the promise of free and fair elections made by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was an empty one.

He stated that the country would not experience a war, but a youth uprising, with large numbers of youths taking to the streets. Uzukwu maintained that the evil deeds of politicians would persist until Nigerians decide to say “enough is enough” to bad governance. He reassured Nigerians that bad governance could be stopped, as power belongs to the people.

Uzukwu accused National Assembly members of being more concerned with their personal benefits than the welfare of the masses. He expressed concern that INEC Chairman would promise transparency during elections but end up rigging the election according to the dictates of his paymaster and preferred candidates.

The Prophet called on the National Assembly members to make laws against election-rigging and to mandate any person seeking election to ensure that their children and spouse are in the country during and after the election, or else they would not qualify to contest.

Uzukwu noted that the situation in the country had deteriorated to the point where many people now scavenge for food at refuse dumps. He maintained that those he described as “cabals” at the Aso Rock were the problems of the country, and he saw a situation where the next President of Nigeria would deal with them.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to pray fervently to avert the impending youth uprising in the country.