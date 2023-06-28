From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Prophet Sam Olu Alo, the planter of the Christ Apostolic Church,(Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain) World-Wide, has stressed the need for governments at all levels to invest more and harness the tourism potential in the country.

The cleric who said Nigeria is blessed with huge tourism potential, noted that foreign countries with beautiful tourism destinations invested in the industry to attain such feat, urging the federal, state and local governments to emulate them and invest heavily in the industry to generate revenue for the country.

Prophet Olu Alo stated this in Jerusalem, Israel, when he led some pilgrims from Nigeria on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

The Prophet, who called on governments to look at the various cultures, historical sites, prayer mountains and other tourist delights in the country, said developing and investing in them will attract national and international tourists and also create employment for Nigerians.

He said, “We have things that can make our country great and successful in this nation. Ikogosi warm springs, prayer mountains, and historical spots, are better than those in foreign countries we are travelling to but we don’t attach any importance to them and this is bringing challenges and discomfort.

“My advice to our leaders, the President, state governors, National Assembly members and House of Assembly members is to use the privileges they have to develop our tourist sites by investing heavily in them, tourists will be visiting all these places.

“Take Israel for example, tourists from across the world always come in their numbers to visit the country, it is because their government developed their tourist sites to make it attractive to the visitors. And through that, they generate employment for their people, this is also what is happening in Mecca. Some of the things they developed as tourist attractions represent their culture, tradition and history.

“If we can emulate them and work on those things God has blessed us with in Nigeria, I believe they will glorify God in our land, increase government source of revenue and help in generating employment for our teeming youths.”

The man of God charged his co-pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Jesus with good works and character.

“You have received another name, JP as a person who has visited the Holy Land, the city of God, use this and the lessons learned here to win souls for Jesus.

“The most important aspect of it is for us to love one another. It is still missing in our country Nigeria and is causing problems and pains in the country, if we search for the love and find it, our families, homes and country will be better for it.”

One of the pilgrims to the Holy Land, the Daily Post Ekiti State Correspondent, Mr Toyin Anisulowo, extolled the virtues of Prophet Olu Alo who sponsored him and many other media practitioners (Journalists and Broadcasters) on the pilgrimage.

Anisulowo said, “He is a man of God that will pray for you and give you logistics. Among men of God, his style of helping people is unique. I pray God will renew his anointing, and grace and send unto him destiny helpers.”

Prophet Olu Alo also travelled to the UK from Israel to attend a programme organized to mark the third-year anniversary of the Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain and Glorious Generation Partners, UK and EU chapter.

He was at the Abuja House, the Headquarters of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the United Kingdom on the visit of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Alhaji Sarafat Tunji Isola

The Man of God who received a warm welcome from the envoy used the opportunity to pray for Nigeria and encouraged everyone to work towards peace and love of the country and the present government.

He prayed that Nigeria will witness comfort, peace and joy in this government of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.