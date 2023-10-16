From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Prophet Sam Olu Alo, the planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, has donated state-of-the-art blocks of classrooms to Temidire Community High School, Temidire Ekiti and St. Benedict’s Catholic Nur/Pry School, Ido Ekiti, in Ijero and Ido/Osi Local Government Areas of Ekiti State.

Speaking at the commissioning of the blocks of classrooms which was part of the activities lined up for the burial rites of his late father, Pa Joseph Omowaye Alo who died aged 83, the man of God called on old students of various schools in the country to support their alma mater to develop education.

The man of God who said government alone cannot do everything, called on Nigerians, especially the moneybags to join efforts with the government to develop education in the country.

Prophet Olu Alo said what informed his decision to build the blocks of classrooms was not unconnected to his determination to impact lives, his experiences outside the country and his covenant with God to be a blessing to people.

The cleric who disclosed that he had his primary education at the Catholic school and that his late father attended the founding church while alive said, “In all the developed countries I have been to 70 per cent of the schools there up to university level are owned by churches before they were taken over by the government. I observed that the facilities there make studying and learning attractive to the children, which is why I built and donated the state-of-the-art- blocks of classrooms to the schools.

“Government alone cannot do everything for us. Whether good or bad, there are government responsibilities and citizens have theirs too. I was happy when I heard that there is free education for Children in my state from primary one to SS2, this will help parents to send their children to school. So, the government are doing their bit but old students too home and abroad who are blessed by God can also support their alma mater.

“There is no place like home, wherever we are let’s always remember home to render assistance. We shall be remembered for the impact we make and the role played in the development of our people.”

The man of God who said he would do more to impact the lives of people with God on his side also donated a big hall named “Family Hall” to his community, Ido Ekiti, in memory of his late father, promised to establish a Care Home for widows and less privileged persons in the town.

The renowned prophet who disclosed this during a visit to the palace of the Chairman of traditional rulers in the state and Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, said the widows would enjoy free therapy, medical checkups, food and other forms of care where necessary.

Sharing his thoughts on the current administration in the country under President Bola Tinubu, he said that the time of comfort will still come to Nigeria and trusted God that it will come to pass. “Countries that are good and enjoying now, if we read about their histories, they went through tough times and hardship but what turned their situations around for better was the good leadership God gave them.”

Speaking on the challenges bedevilling the country, the Prophet linked their causes to a lack of fear of God, lack of love and vote buying during elections.

“The cause of our problems in Nigeria is the lack of fear of God and love. What we have as resources in Nigeria is not available in most developed countries.

“Some of our leaders are enthroned by money, it will be better if we can get rid of vote buying in politics. People who can make the country better are many but because we always look for what we can eat in just one day it even happens in the church. If a candidate gives money to a pastor, he can tell his congregation to vote for him and at the expense of a candidate who has a vision for the people.

“It is one-day money that we the electorate are running after on every election day in this country that makes us suffer for every four years under installed government. If we have a change of attitude and decide to follow, support and stand by someone who has the wisdom and knowledge to impact us positively, then we will be bold enough to speak to power and challenge those in positions of authority if they are not doing the right thing.

“It shouldn’t be the time when someone is seeking to contest a particular position that he will come home and be giving out things to the people.

“We Nigerians are the architects of our own problems. They will never vote for a truthful person who is not ready to give them money. Whoever gives you money before or during the election, when he gets the position, he will first look for how to get the money he gave out.”

Appreciating the gesture, the Olojudo, Oba Ilori-Faboro and Onikun of Temidire Ekiti, Oba Moses Fabusuyi, thanked prophet Olu Alo for donating the blocks of classrooms to the schools in their communities.

The chairmen of Ijero and Ido/Osi Local Government Areas, representatives of the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), principals, headteachers of the schools, youths and leaders of the benefitting communities also appreciated the cleric for his good gesture.

In appreciation of his good deeds, the youths of Temidire Ekiti presented the award of recognition to Prophet Olu Alo as an “Outstanding Man of God” and also recommended him to the Ekiti state government for the state annual Omoluabi award.

A similar award of excellence was presented to him by the staff, parents and pupils of St. Benedict’s Nur/Pry School, Ido Ekiti for his contributions to the development of education in Ekiti state and Nigeria at large.

Prophet Olu-Alo also promised to donate sets of computers and sink motorized bore-holes to both schools,