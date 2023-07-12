From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Convener of the Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria (CBBN), Prophet Isa El-Buba has called on citizens of attacked communities in Plateau State, Zamfara, Katsina, Benue among other states to rise up and defend themselves in the face of unwarranted attacks by terrorist.

He lamented that in the last four months, close to a thousand persons, most of them women and children, have been massacred and butchered in cold blood by terrorists during overnight unprovoked attacks and their houses burnt down, including foodstuff, food barns and seedlings.

El-Buba stated this on Wednesday while addressing a world Press Conference in Jos the Plateau State Capital, and called on security agencies to do more.

He said the organization which is a pressure and political action groups dedicated to advancing a peaceful, democratic, and economically viable Nation, is deeply concerned about the recent wave of resurgent killings in Plateau State, Nigeria

In his words, “CBBN find it imperative at this time to wade in on the unfortunate resurgence of blood bath and well organized killings in especially villages in Mangu, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Bokkos and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

He expressed worries that the economic impact of those destructions can not even begin to be contemplated because “they already run into billions of dollars. The CBBN strongly condemns this barbaric, despicable and heart wrenching killings and destructions.” he stated.

El-Buba further said, “I reiterate my stand that citizens must device to defend themselves in the face of unwarranted provocation from alien terrorist elements to uphold the inalienable right to life. All hands must be on deck to defeat this ongoing onslaught of innocent citizens on the Plateau.”

“I put it to Security and defence formations that you are not doing enough. You may say you are doing your best but it is obviously not good enough, since it is not able to halt the killings and fish out perpetrators.

“I therefore call on all security stakeholders in the state to redouble and accelerate efforts in rolling back this genocide been carried out on the Plateau, unhindered.”

He called on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilized and provide relief materials for surviving victims of the attack.

“I call on Friends and Partners of the Plateau People, Multilateral and Multinational organizations as well as public spirited Individuals; this is the time to reach out and identify with the government and people of Plateau State,” he appealed