From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The planter of Christ Apostolic Church, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Prophet Olu Alo, has felicitated with Muslims in Ekiti State and Nigeria on this year’s Eid-el Fitr celebration marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Alo, in a congratulatory message

by his Personal Assistant, Mr Deji Ogunbusuyi, said Ramadan is an important pillar in Islam, and completing the 30-day exercise was an act of grace from the Almighty Allah.

He urged the muslim faithful not to forget the lessons of piety, devotion, humility, sacrifice and submission to the will of Allah which were the hallmark of the 30-day spiritual journey.

He urged the faithful to put into use the lessons learnt especially in their relationship with one another as well as adherents of other faiths as Ramadan does not end in the festivity but in a lifestyle that pleases Allah.

The man of God who noted that the season calls for spiritual renewal and closer relationship with Allah, further admonished Muslims to sustain the holy living exhibited during Ramadan in their daily lives and not to return to vices which they had renounced during the holy month.