By Brown Chimezie

Propak West Africa will welcome the region’s manufacturing industries back under one roof next month and registration is now open for visitors to sign up to attend the exhibition and conference.

With this year marking the tenth edition of Propak, a record number of visitors are expected to attend to discover the newest innovations and learn about new developments across the sectors. The special milestone event taking place from 12 – 14 September 2023 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos will celebrate over a decade of growth, collaboration and innovation that Propak has achieved since inception in 2012, remaining the most trusted platform connecting the industries in the region. Key industry representatives from the packaging, plastics, printing, and food processing industries will be present to mark the event with organisers looking forward to seeing over 5,000 visitors eager to take part and network with their peers.

Organisers are pleased to be receiving an overwhelming amount of support from partners with Propak West Africa 2023 being sponsored by Engel, Neofyton, and Leatherback.

According Tsitsi Musumhi, more than 200 of the world’s leading brands will be present at Propak this year, showcasing their newest equipment and machinery and helping visitors to source the missing link in their supply chains. Both local and international companies from all corners of the globe have shown a real excitement for the upcoming event with all three halls now almost completely full, organisers are expecting this year’s exhibition to be the be the largest yet. Companies exhibiting this year include Afra Technical Concept, Blucher, Bobst, Miele, Process & Packaging Equipment, Reifenhauser Blown Film, SACMI, Sonnex Packaging Nigeria, TetraPak West Africa and Veepee to name just a few.

Alongside the exhibition, the three day conference programme will also be taking place with industry leaders taking the stage to open discussions on a range of the most important issues affecting the industries. Visitors will be able to gain key insight as this year’s esteemed line-up of speakers share their expertise and knowledge across a series of presentations, interactive panel debates and technical workshops.

Over the past ten years, the event has evolved into the premier platform for knowledge exchange, cross industry networking, and exploring the future of the industries it serves, and this year will be no different.