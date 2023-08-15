From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndígbo has asked President Bola Tinubu to promote unity and equity in the country by ensuring that every ethnic nationality was given equitable space in his administration.

President General of the apex Igbo group, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in a statement, yesterday, in Awka said the continued marginalisation of various ethnic groups in the country would do Nigeria no good.

He specifically expressed concerns over the recent appointment of ministerial nominees in the country by Tinubu, saying that the president was not fair to the South East by nominating only five persons, whereas other zones had between nine and 10 ministers.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo feels that it is unfair and unjust. Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes in one united Nigeria and this can only be achieved in an atmosphere of fairness, justice and equity. We, therefore, demand justice, fairness and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo,” Iwuanyanwu said.

The Ohanaeze boss lamented that the creation of only five states in the South East during the military era, when others had a minimum of six, has contributed to to the ill treatment of the zone.

“This situation has placed the South East in a very disadvantaged position, politically, economically, and socially. Our political power has been reduced as we have few senators and also in the House of Representatives, governors, House of Assembly and local governments. In federal revenue allocation, the South-East is denied the revenue that comes on the basis of states, in federal board appointments and other resource distributions, we are strategically short changed,” he said.

The Ohanaeze PG, who clarified that the situation was not caused by the current administration, however, appealed to Tinubu to help remedy and restore justice, equity and fairness.

“We pray the Almighty to bless and prosper our country, Nigeria and give our leaders the wisdom and knowledge to steer the ship of the Nigerian nation to peace, happiness and prosperity for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, creed and political persuasion.”