The Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) has announced that Hon Patience Charles Kwache is the new acting National President.

This is following the appointment of Hon. Jamila Bio – Ibrahim, the estwhile National President as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The appointment was announced during the PYWF head office opening ceremony, yesterday, Wednesday, in Abuja.

Hon Kwache who untill her appointment served as the National Secretary of the PYWF.

She was previously, the Adamawa State PYWF Contact Representative.

She also worked as the Senior Special Adviser on Women and Entrepreneurship Development to Senator Elisha Abbo, the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District..

Speaking on the sidelines to the press at the occasion Senator Abbo extolled the character and virtues of Hon Kwache, stressing that she ” stands tall on competence, integrity, reliable and a team player ”.