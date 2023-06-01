From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief Francis Nwifuru has congratulated his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, on his emergence as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors forum.

In a statement on Thursday, Nwifuru praised Uzodinma for his loyalty and commitment to the growth of the APC.

The statement which was signed and made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor, Nwifuru assured Governor Uzodinma of his support and partnership towards the spread of the party in the country and in the South East zone in particular.

“With great joy, I, on behalf of the government and the good people of Ebonyi State heartily write to congratulate Your Excellency, Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma on your recent election as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) in Nigeria.

“Your election by all the governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC speaks volumes of your unwavering loyalty and commitment to the party, strength of character and leadership dexterity.

“Saying that you have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the party is even an understatement for you not only spread the party’s tentacles to the Southeast geopolitical zone but went the extra mile to ensure the party becomes firmly rooted in the zone.

“Your Excellency, we the government and good people of Ebonyi State are happy with you and we are hereby assuring you that we shall continue to build the party from strength to strength such that the party can capture all elective positions in subsequent elections.

“Do accept our warmest congratulations as you go about discharging your duties with the excellent panache you are known for” the statement said.