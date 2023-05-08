From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Imo State University Alumni Association (IMSUAA), has newly-elected Director General of the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), Chinedu Obi, to proffer solution to Nigeria’s electoral apathy.

IMSUAA National Publicity Secretary, Ikenna Onuoha, in a congratulatory message, on Monday, said Obi’s appointment was meritorious and worthwhile, owing to the fact that previous positions he held in the Alumni were capped with achievements.

Onuoha expressed optimism that his qualities and leadership skills will aid him to replicate the same, in his new position.

He said: “We are happy that one of us is leading all registered political parties in Nigeria in an advisory capacity to be able to redeem our country’s already depleted electoral image.

“As a leader with requisite knowledge, we are sure that he will provide solutions to curb Nigeria’s current electoral apathy.

“Prince Obi, as DG of Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, (IPAC) will take drastic measures to reposition the Council into a viable organization to help in developing an enviable political culture for the country.”

He continued: “The Alumni further charges the new IPAC helmsman to proffer strong political culture required to rescue the failing electoral management body, political parties and governments at all levels, adding that such solution should also be extended to the nation’s democracy from drifting into total anarchy.

“Obi, Fellow Chartered Institute of Forensics and Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN), and Member, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations was born to His Royal Highness, Eze C.A.D.

“Obi, Eshi II of Umueshi, Ideato South L.G.A., Imo State, Nigeria on May 14, 1965.

“Prince Chinedu is a master strategist, selfless and committed natural leader with passion for excellence and good governance.

“He is a highly motivated and result-oriented professional Sociologist and Anthropologist, and an alumnus of Imo State University, Owerri, with more than 26 years of in-depth experience in Public Relations, Relationship Building and Management in the public and private sectors of the economy with great experience in Management Consulting, Project Management, Media Relations, Product Marketing and Human Resources Development.

“His achievements in these areas are driven by best practice and global standards. Prince Obi has held senior managerial positions with exceptional performance records both in the Public and Private sector.

“Prince Obi is a strategic initiator and has pioneered several start-ups. He is the Group Chief Operating Officer, Machine and Equipment Corporation Africa and Partner, Discovery Cycle Professionals.

“He was recently appointed as the Director-General of The Initiatives, a body of a league of some cerebral serving and former members of the House of Representatives; a group he co-pioneered as Lead Consultant.

“Prince Obi was the Pioneer Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Imo State University, Alumni Association and now Chairman, League of National Patrons of the Alumni Association.

“He had served as National Welfare Officer and National Organizing Secretary of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC). He was the National Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) and currently, its National Welfare Officer.

“Prince Obi brings to his new assignment wealth of experience, high integrity, capacity and competence.”