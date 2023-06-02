Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Former Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has felicitated with the State Governor Dr Kefas Agbu on his swearing in as the Forth democratically elected governor of the state.

In a statement issued in Jalingo on Friday, Kunini, who resigned as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly last December, also congratulated his successor Honorable Kizito Bonzana on his emergence as the Speaker of the Tenth State House of Assembly.

Kunini maintained that the state was poised to witness a new era and urged the people to give the new administration all the needed support to succeed in all ramifications.

“I want to use this opportunity to heartily congratulate Dr. Kefas Agbu on his inauguration as the Executive Governor of our dear State. This is an enormous responsibility that has been laid up on him coming at a time that Nigerians and especially the good people of Taraba State are going through a lot of tough times.

“I also want to congratulate my very good friend and brother Honorable Kizito Bonzana on his well deserved emergence as the Speaker of the Tenth Assembly here in Taraba. The peaceful and orderly inauguration of the House as well as the matured conduct of the election of principal officers of the House has shown that the Tenth Assembly is ready to work for good.

“It is indeed the dawn of a new era for Tarabas and Taraba State. I urge the people to support this administration to succeed. Times are excruciatingly hard. Nigerians are subjected to very rough times. But we can not afford to lose hope. We must continue to strive for a better Taraba and Nigeria. We must all contribute our own quota for the progress of the state.

“I want to especially urge the people to give peace a chance. We must set aside our differences, be they political, ethnic, religious or any form of differences and allow peace the reign needed for meaningful development of our dear State” Kunini said.

Saturday Sun reports that Kunini, who served as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, was a frontline governorship aspirant at the last Primaries of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Taraba State.