From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

In the spirit of think-home-philosophy, a US-based Nnewi indigene, Professor Victor Madubuko, has come up with a novelty in the hospitality industry with the establishment of Moonshine Residence in Uru community, Umudim, Nnewi, Anambra State described as a new concept in the hospitality industry.

Prof Madubuko, a lecturer in the US, human resource manager and consultant, said he conceived of Moonshine Residence after discussing it with his wife as a way to bring to Nnewi what obtains in other climes.

He also noted that he deemed it necessary to walk the talk by creating employment opportunities for the host community and beyond as his own contributions to the fight against unemployment.

“One thing is to say that things needed to improve but you have to walk the talk. We have close to twenty members of staff and all of them are from here and that is very important to me.

“Eighty per cent of everything used in the building is from Nigeria and seventy per cent of the furniture including wardrobe are from Nnewi. So, we want to give back to society as we received, ” he said.

The apartment hotel was officially declared open for operation by Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, the traditional ruler of Nnewi who was assisted by Obi Umudim, Obi Bennett Okafor, among other dignitaries.

The Moonshine Residence was dedicated to the memory of the proprietor’s late father, Chief Patrick Madubuko who, according to a family source, once had a hotel named Moonshine at Onitsha.

“The Moonshine apartment hotel is the first of its kind in Anambra State both in quality and its construction. It is built for the luxury of families at affordable bills.

“It is also quite ideal for corporate bodies with facilities for boardroom conferences or other business activities. There are varieties of sports facilities both for children and adults including a beach football pitch. These could be done in a serene environment.

” Moonshine makes available external quality recreational facilities for the residence. There are table games such as table tennis and billiards.

“We have an uninterrupted power supply because we combine the use of solar and inverter technology added to high-speed internet facility to enhance ICT operations for guests, ” he noted.

He disclosed that access to the facility should be either by arrangement or registration.

On road network, Prof Madubuko said the facility had been designed with a good road network with asphalts and culverts, though under construction, to ensure a smooth drive to the establishment.