From Idu Jude, Abuja

As Nigeria seeks a permanent solution to incessant strike actions by the National Association of Resident Doctors, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, one of the ministerial nominees, from Bauchi State, has been described as a man whose nomination is a round peg in a round hole and best suitable for the Ministry of Health, which already has records of death across hospitals.

Speaking to Daily Sun in an interview, a chieftain of APC, Dr Garus Haruna Gololo, described the Bauchi-born, US-trained medical consultant as an astute professional with the magic wand over the endemic strike of medical personnel if confirmed substantive Minister of Health.

Dr Gololo, who congratulated his countrymen, among who are ministerial nominees, stated that the appointment of Professor Pate has come at the time Nigeria and indeed the APC leadership need a permanent solution to the incessant strike actions being embarked on by resident doctors, stressing that it takes a professional from the medical field to look into some of these grey areas and find a permanent solution.

Dr Gololo stated: “I am happy that his calibre of person has been nominated from my state. I am happy and if you can recall, I suggested this to Mr. President to look the way of professionals in special areas. And of course, you know that the man in question is overseas trained. He was once a minister of state for Health in one of the past administrations. severally on his own, he has built primary health facilities for rural dwellers. He has single-handedly carried out medical outreach across cities. If he has worked as a medical director in a foreign land and a former Minister of state, we believe he can still perform well and it is a good thing we involve those who know the terrain than just appointing politicians who wouldn’t perform. Right now, we need someone to rescue the health sector especially the ongoing strike by the resident doctors which has put our health institutions in jeopardy.”

While correcting the negative impression of the ‘Nigerian factor’ in service delivery, he expressed strong feelings that President Tinubu is a man that needs to succeed and would also give his appointees free hands to work. He said that President Tinubu should have known the implications of making him resign from his job abroad to work for Nigeria.

The former army general indicated that the President has also done well by nominating people across party divides, which adds zest for national unity. “He actually did what we suggested by bringing in the likes of Former Rivers State Governor Wike and former Kaduna State Governor Mallam El-Rufai for their credible performance during the National elections. I believe that he made good choices. As I said, Wike was once Minister of State for Education and he did well there and for El-Rufai Minister of Works is best suitable for him,” he said.