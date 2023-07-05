• Wants 2nd Niger Bridge opened for use if actually completed

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

President Bola Tinubu has been called on not to limit his corruption probe to former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefile and former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, but ensure their master and former president, Muhammadu Buhari and his other corrupt appointees were probed.

The Archbishop, Enugu Province and Bishop of Enugu Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, who made the call in Enugu at the end of Third Session of the 18th Synod of the diocese, restated that Buhari’s government was the worst and most corrupt ever had in Nigeria.

He said it would be unjust to arrest and probe Emefile and Bawa for corrupt practices leaving the man under whose nose and approvals such actions were taken and some of his corrupt ministers including the one that played Nigeria and Nigerians ‘419.’

“We are calling on the federal government to probe those under Buhari government who have messed up; because Buhari government is the worst and most corrupt government we have ever had in this nation. And I made bold to say it, the worst and most corrupt government that we have ever had in this country.

“Buhari himself should be probed. You cannot arrest Emefile and keep Buhari away, they should account for how much they spent on his medical care overseas.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs was collecting N500 billion every month, she should be also probed. Who are the people that she gave that money for poverty alleviation. Where did she spend the money?

“The minister of information should be probed; the minister of aviation that did us 419 with Ethiopian Airline should also be arrested and probed. He scammed us, robbed powder on Ethiopian Airline plane and said it is Air Nigeria, these people cannot go scot-free. Even the former minister of works and housing should be arrested because all the money budgeted for Enugu-Onitsha expressway we have not seen the effect of it.

“The 2nd Niger Bridge they said they have completed is a lie, nobody is using it now. So, let them open the 2nd Niger Bridge for usage and let us know it is true. If not so, that is 419 by Buhari and it is not acceptable.”

Chukwuma reiterated his call for the release of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

“Again, we want them to know that all the cries for Nnamdi Kanu is enough, this man should be released. He has not done worse than the Fulani herdsmen and the bandits. Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will lessen the suffering in the South East, this sit-at-home will vanish. We commend Governor of Enugu State for what he is doing but some people are still aggrieved that Nnamdi Kanu is still being held. If holding him is a punishment for the South East, Tinubu should know it is not fair. Tinubu should be particular about the peace of the South East and make sure that Nnamdi Kanu is released.

“Also, we are appealing to him to use his diplomatic office to speak to the King of England to reduce sentence of Ike Ekweremadu and wife or grant them amnesty.

“We accept the judgment but we pray that they reduce the sentence to make them stay little time and come back. He has not committed any crime than care for his child.”

The cleric also called on all government officials to reduce their convoy, stressing that with high cost of fuel it would amount to waste of resources to put 12 to 20 vehicles one covoy saying, “President, governors and all those political officers should reduce their convoy. Where someone has and is going with 12-20 vehicles in his convoy is abuse and recklessness and it is not good for us.”