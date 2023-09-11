Aisha Ahmad, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in charge of Financial System Stability (DSS) has been quizzed by Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS), in connection with the ongoing probe of the apex bank.

Her invitation, Daily Sun gathered, sprang from her alleged involvement in the acquisition of shares in Polaris Bank, Titan Trust Bank/Union Bank.

Sources said she was interrogated on how the $300 million used to complete the acquisition of Union Bank was raised by Titan Trust Bank last year.

“She was invited for questioning over the Titan Trust Bank issue. This is a standard procedure during a probe. It’s also part of the larger investigation of the CBN. It’s not sentencing her. “Last week, another deputy governor of CBN, Kingsley Obiora, was invited for questioning. This is a presidential assignment and no one is insulated from it. Once anyone in CBN or outside the bank is needed, he or she is invited”, the source explained.

President Tinubu, in late July, constituted a special panel headed by Jim Obazee to investigate the apex bank over unethical issues. That was after the arrest and suspension of Emefiele. However, neither the CBN nor the DSS has spoken officially about the interrogation of Ahmad.

But the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, told Channels Television on Sunday that he could not confirm or deny that Ahmad is in their custody or has been invited for questioning.

Afunaya added that in the course of any investigation, people can be invited for questioning, and those invitations are carried out within the ambit of the law.

The apex bank, on the orders of President Bola Tinubu, has been under probe for various infractions.

Emefiele was charged with possession of a firearm but was later charged with N6.9 billion fraud.

He is still in DSS custody.