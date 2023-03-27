Insist Tinubu did steal mandate, warn against “spirit of June 12”

Protest turns violent over breach in monetary settlement

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Pro-Tinubu protesters under the umbrella of The Natives, on Monday, grounded the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, vowing to resist any attempt to constitute an Interim National Government (ING).

The protesters that arrived at the venue on over 100 buses also warned the leaders of the opposition parties and their candidates against pushing their supporters to press for an interim government.

They cautioned that they will not settle for any other thing other than the inauguration of President-elect and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, this year.

The Natives also warned that the spirit of June 12 which saw the announcement of the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola mandate is upon the nation.

Speaking to newsmen before the protesters headed to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to pass a vote of confidence to the chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, their Supreme Leader, Smart Edwards, appealed to the international community and Nigerians to allow democracy to grow by supporting the President-elect.

Edward emphasised that; “no mandate was stolen. It was either that the opposition parties did not network well with the people and Nigerians, or their members did anti-party against them. Today we have witnessed PDP suspending its National Chairman, the man who campaigned for the party, that’s also a democracy.

“It is our turn, the natives of Nigeria, to see a better Nigeria. It is our turn to see a working Nigeria. It is our turn to see a democracy that works. It is our turn to advance the country as patriots.

“Today, we are declaring absolutely that no mandate was stolen. INEC performed creditably well and the election was free and fair. The election saw NNPP win the election in Kano State, APC, though challenging the outcome, has decided to go to court, that’s democracy. PDP won the election in Rivers, Enugu, Taraba, Delta, Plateau states and others, and the APC candidate in Plateau congratulated the winner, his party may choose to proceed to court, that’s democracy.

“In Benue, the APC has a Rev Father who won the election overwhelmingly against the incumbent, that is democracy. We saw Peter Obi win the election in Lagos State against the landlord, that’s democracy.

“We saw Labour Party win the election in FCT Abuja, that is democracy. We saw an Okada man win the election in Kaduna State, that is democracy. We saw a woman almost win an election in Adamawa, but was declared inconclusive, that is democracy,” he noted.

While reacting to protesters demanding an interim government, recently, Edwards said: “Those calling for interim government are jokers because when Shonekan was appointed in the past the people rejected it. Africa’s base for democracy is Nigeria. We have Goodluck Jonathan who is a symbol of democracy, we had late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he was a symbol of democracy, we have General Gowon who is also a symbol of democracy.

“Other nations in Africa are learning from Nigeria. So, what I am saying is that the Natives of Nigeria are of all tribes and colouration, it is impossible for anybody to attempt an interim government. We will resist it. President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken clearly and that is why we came out today in solidarity with what he said that he will hand over to Tinubu,” he noted.

On the call for the removal of the INEC chairman, Edward fumed that: “Yakubu is not going anywhere. This same man conducted the election where NNPP won, LP won, PDP also won in some states.

“We will be marching to INEC headquarters to tell the commission that no mandate was stolen. Asiwaju won the election and it remained so. Only Tribunal and Supreme Court can change the decision of INEC.

“The spirit of June 12 is upon us, by June 12 this year it will be 30 years. The same military that truncated democracy that time in Agbada led by President Buhari has recognised this election. We believe that MKO Abiola’s soul will rest in peace the day Bola Tinubu takes over from President Buhari.

“I am also appealing, in the name of the Almighty God, to all Nigerians to please give peace a chance. We can not continue to be protesting on the streets every day.

Edward maintained that Nigerians from different tribes and races all voted, stressing: “I appeal to let us balance our emotions with progressiveness. Let us banish bigotry wherever it is found, whether in the East, West, South or Noth. Let us work together and I also call on all parties to sheath their swords and proceed to court if they are still aggrieved or allow it to be.

“We are telling the opposition parties and their supporters that in the National Assembly, we are seeing six different parties who won elections and will form the 10th Assembly, that is democracy. I tell you, there are Senators who lost their seats, and there are governors who lost the election.

“What we are saying is that the International community should ensure that Nigeria which is their base point to Africa and the world should be supported to grow its democracy.

“The people who were injured during these elections are Nigerian citizens. They are also Natives. We are calling on the opposition, and want to particularly correct the erroneous view of Peter Obi’s running mate Datti Ahmed that there is no President-elect.

“We call on everybody, whether they are the young people that are hurt or the APC, PDP, LP, NNPP members hurt to allow peace to reign and be patriotic. The elections are over, but the elections are still in Court, please give Nigeria a chance to grow,” they appealed.

However, before the protesters could hit the road, a few of them, armed to the teeth with daggers, broken bottles, cudgels, sticks and other weapons went gaga, attacking fellow protesters ànd smashing the burnets of many cars.

The few attackers who disrupted the peaceful protest for close to an hour, pushed many out off the road, scampering into safety and disrupting vehicular movement with many driving against traffic.

It took the intervention of security agents and repeated appeals from the conveners to calm the violent protesters that complained in Hausa that the organisers angered them by failure to settle them financially in accordance with their agreement.

Meanwhile, other protesters under the auspices of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups converged about a kilometre away at Unity Fountain, Abuja, and appealed to Nigerian, particularly the opposition to stop overheating the polity over the emergence of Tinubu as President-elect.

The group, which stormed the venue in about 50 buses to show solidarity with Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, stressed the need to accept the choice of Nigerians in good faith.

The spokesman for one of the groups, Tosin Adeyanju, said that as concerned patriots, the solidarity rally will continue until the President-elect is sworn-in, urging Nigerians not to listen to enemies of democracy.