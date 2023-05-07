From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Tinubu/ Shettima Global Support Group (TSGSG) has charged House of Representatives members-elect to support the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, for the speakerhip of the House for the 10th House.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by the convener and co-convener, Muhammad Awal Ibrahim and Musa Gindiri urged members-elect to rally round Wase, apart from his legislative experience has been a loyal party man.

Consequently, the group noted that the deputy speaker is eminently qualified and equipped to lead the 10th House. It added that Wase has worked harmoniously with the incumbent speaker, Femi Gbjabimiala.

“As the party looks inwards to present a candidate, we advise them to consider competence capacity and character, we also call on leaders of the party, members elect and all other relevant stakeholders to support Ahmed Wase to consolidate his landmark achievements and aspiration of becoming the next Speaker of the green chamber.

“While endorsing his candidacy, we want to assure you that he has all it takes to lead the green chamber peeking at the quantum of experience he has amassed over time, his sterling leadership qualities and his contribution to progressive politics and governance within and outside the country”.

“Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase who is currently the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and also the first Deputy Speaker, of ECOWAS Parliament has paid his dues as a loyal party man.

“He is among the few party men that did not jump ship regardless of the tide and shaky waters in national politics. As a faithful disciple of the president-elect, Ahmed Idris Wase stands tall among other aspirants and he distinguished himself as a reliable fellow to the current speaker,” it stated.