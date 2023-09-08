From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Peter Obi Mandate Group (POMAG) has urged Nigerians not to lose hope, adding that good things are always difficult to get.

This is coming few days after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, past its judgement.

The National Coordinator,

Rev. Innocent Chukwudi Peace-Udochukwu in a statement released to newsmen in Abuja yesterday assured the OBIDIENTS that it is not over yet.

The statement reads in full “Dearest POMAGITES,

We know how hard you worked during the election, and how passionate you were about making a difference for your country. We know how devastating it is to see the results overturned, and how it might make you feel like all your hard work was for nothing and your *LABOUR IN VAIN*.

But we must not lose hope. As the fight for what’s right is never easy, and sometimes we’ll face setbacks.

“You are part of a special group that has overcome so many challenges already. This is just one more challenge that we will overcome together.

The fight for justice and fairness in Nigeria is bigger than any one election result and skewed Judgement.

“It’s normal to feel discouraged and disheartened after a setback such as this, but it’s important to remember that we have so much to look forward to.

We have the opportunity to continue the fight for a better future, and to make a difference in the lives of people across Nigeria. There are many more elections and many more opportunities to make a positive impact. Let’s come together and keep pushing for the NEW NIGERIA of our dream.

“The legal process may be slow and difficult, but we must continue to pursue every avenue available to us.

The fight for justice is too important to give up. Even though the Nigerian judiciary has let us down in the past, we cannot allow this to prevent us from seeking justice for the future. Let’s not give up on the opportunity that the Supreme Court provides, even if it’s not the perfect solution.

We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to keep fighting for what we believe in as not going through the whole legal process by ignoring the supreme court will be nothing but an unmitigated disaster.

“In times of difficulty, it’s important to remember that God is with us and that He has a plan for our lives and noble cause.

We may not understand HIS plan, but we must have faith and persevere through the challenges we face. Even when the road is difficult, we must not give up.

The future is still very much brighter though the evil and vicious political class may make us feel otherwise but we must believe that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Therefore let’s

– Continue to attend rallies and protests, and to speak up for what you believe in.

– Continue to spread awareness about the issues through social media and other platforms.

– Continue to support each other emotionally and spiritually, through prayer and community events.

– Continue to vote and make your voices heard in every election, local and national.

“It’s important for members of the Peter Obi Mandate Group and indeed all support groups under the great OBIDIENT MOVEMENT to come together as a community, supporting and uplifting each other during this difficult time.

This can be done through activities like prayer groups, community events, and workshops on self-care and empowerment. By participating in these activities, members can build their strength, resilience, and sense of purpose. Through unity and perseverance, we can achieve our goals and see justice served.

Together, we are stronger and more powerful than any obstacle we may face.

“The Peter Obi Mandate Group and in conjunction with the teeming and upwardly mobile OBIDIENTS have the power to make a real difference in Nigeria, thanks to its numbers and reach. If every member works together, uniting in purpose and strength, we can move mountains and overcome any obstacle in our path. Let’s tap into the power of our unity and use it to create change, for the betterment of all Nigerians.

“In addition to unity and perseverance, we must also harness the power of our voices through the media. By sharing our message and story with the public, we can reach a wider audience and create a real impact. Let’s use every tool at our disposal, from social media to traditional media, to spread our message far and wide. Together, we can make a difference in the hearts and minds of the people.

“In addition to working together within our own group, we must also collaborate with other groups that share our values and goals. The Obidient Movement and the Labour Party are natural allies in our quest for justice and progress. Together, we can achieve more than we could ever achieve alone. Let’s reach out to these groups and build stronger, meaningful partnerships.

*IT IS NOT OVER UNTIL WE WIN!*

“The examples of Nelson Mandela who once said: *”It always seems impossible until it’s done”* and Abraham Lincoln who also said: *”The best way to predict the future is to create it”* show us the power of perseverance in the face of great adversity.

They both faced seemingly insurmountable challenges, but through their commitment and unwavering belief in their cause, they overcame those challenges and achieved their goals.

We too must have that same commitment and belief, even when the road ahead seems long and difficult. Let’s take inspiration from these great men and never give up on our goals.