From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Peter Obi Mandate Group, POMAG, has urged the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, to serve justice without fear or intimidation.

The National Coordinator POMAG, Rev. Innocent Peace-Udochukwu, while addressing journalists in Abuja, yesterday said the petitions before the tribunal are of great public interest, and that Nigerians trust that the judiciary would do justice where needed.

He said, “The petitions before the tribunal are of great public interest and will no doubt impact our nation’s jurisprudence and constitutionalism. Therefore, we have confidence in the ability of the court to do justice to all the petitions before it without fear or intimidation.

“POMAG notes with serious concern the inability of some judges to deliver justice due to their credibility. Judges entrusted with very wide judicial powers must not forget that those powers come with the responsibility to be fair to all. We urge the judges to dispense justice in the most efficient and effective manner.

“The Judiciary should rise up to their responsibility of ensuring the speedy, proper, effective, and fair dispensation of justice in the various election cases across the country, with special emphasis on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, as all eyes are on the judiciary this time around to see that justice is not only done but must be seen to have been done.”

POMAG frowned at the rising insecurity in the country following renewed killings, especially in the South-east and middle belt, as well as Taraba in the northeast, which they said has led to the killing of several innocent villagers, displacement of people and the destruction of livestock and crops worth millions of naira.

The group further decried the prevailing hardship in the country resulting from the choking economic policies imposed on Nigerians by the Tinubu-led administration.

They said, “These highly insensitive and unconscionable policies, taken without proper consultation and engagement with stakeholders and citizens, have exacerbated the problems of the suffering Nigerian masses.

“The effect of these anti-people policies is punitive and unacceptable to the majority of Nigerians. It is sad that this administration is unmindful of the implications of creating an increased population of dependent people who will be forced out of jobs and further consigned to multi-dimensional poverty as a result of its policies, which puts a big question mark on its claim of being voted into power by Nigerians due to its continuation of the choking policies of its predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

“We therefore warn that rather than engage in threatening election tribunal judges, urgent steps should be taken to alleviate the sufferings of the masses before it is too late.”