From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A pro-democracy group, the Free Nigeria Movement, has charged the presidential election petition court (PEPC) to be the voice of reason and save Nigeria’s democracy from collapse.

It called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, to ensure judges are given the right support and independence to decide on the cases without any kind of interference or inducement.

At a press conference in Abuja, Moses Paul, the convener, said judges must look beyond technicalities and base their decision on the path that bequeaths the best outcome for the country, adding that they were concerned by the timing of the hearing and call for the conclusion of cases before the inauguration of a new administration.

He said: “For a vast majority of Nigerians, the expectation is for the conduct of proceedings to follow the rules of justice, equity, fairness, without any interruption or slightest detour from due process.

“As of today, they (the judges) have the most difficult job in the land. But an honourable one. As they listen to petitions, the conscience of Nigeria will be waiting outside the walls of the courtroom with the account it will give posterity in their names. We urge them to do the right thing for Nigeria and not for any political party or candidate.

“This will provide focus for the administration and closure to the nation. May we state that it is important to note that aside the plaintiffs traditional to this case, this is also a trial for the Nigerian judiciary. Hence, the hearing must proceed in a manner that does not insult the sensibility of Nigerians or drain the well of confidence in the judiciary.”

The group said Independent National Electoral Commission, under Mahmoud Yakubu watch had demonstrated ‘crass’ disregard for the country’s laws, including the Electoral Act of 2022 (as amended), and had recently developed the skill of crying more than the bereaved in the manner it has responded to petitions by aggrieved political parties and candidates.

“Nigerians have been brutalised on all sides by the political elite who insist on holding onto power with gravely callous methods. To them, power is worth more than blood and water. So, they deploy all sorts of vile means such as voter intimidation and suppression, snatching of ballot boxes to remain in power. While we bemoan the fraud of that election, it is important to reflect on what is true,” the group said.

The Free Nigeria Movement, also insisted the case of the vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, “which contravenes Section 35 of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) should be addressed for what they are – an infringement on our laws, and not passed off as lacking merit for consideration. Ordinary Nigerians will never be accorded such expediency of absolution.”

According to the organisation, “Shettima has broken the law, let him face due punishment, in this case nullification of candidacy and loss of the president-elect status of the APC candidate.”