From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Federal Government has been urged to reverse education policies that are discriminatory against the private institutions to ensure better development of the sector.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council Ahman Pategi University, Aliyu Ahman Pategi made the call while speaking with Reporters on the state of the nation in Ilorin,Kwara State.

He said since government can not afford to provide education for all the citizens the private sector should be encouraged to make their own contribution to the sector.

According to him the law that established the Tertiary Education Trust Funds (TETFUND) is discriminatory and will retard the progress of the education sector.

Aliyu Ahman Pategi explained that the missionaries and other private schools have contributed greatly to the educational development in the early years.

He urged government to assist the private institutions as it was done in the past to improve on the quality of education.

Aliyu Ahman Pategi said establishing a university to educate the teaming youths and complement the effort of government is a thing of joy.

He also appealed to the federal government to urgently re-value the nation’s currency to reduce inflation.