Lagos top socialite and Iyalaje Oodua, Princess Toyin Kolade is a thoroughbred businesswoman of high repute who is known for her Midas touch. She is a woman of means who commands deep respect from young and old, especially in the political, social and business circles. By all standards, she is indeed a successful businesswoman with hands in many pies—Oil and Gas, interior decor, real estate, maritime and hospitality— through her holdings company, Fisolak Global Resources.

Princess Kolade joined the millionaire club at a relatively young age of 21, having learnt the ABC of doing business from her mother, late Madam Comfort Adejuyigbe who was into trading. With so much confidence, hope and clear vision, she laid the foundation of her business empire some years back. Today, the dark-skinned billionaire is a success that has continued to inspire several others. The woman is an inspiration to several other businesswomen. No doubt, it takes a woman of guts as Kolade to thrive in the ever-unpredictable business climate in Nigeria. With her profile continuing to rise higher in the social and business milieu, she has been rewarded with tons of awards and recognitions. Penultimate Saturday, in recognition of her contribution to the economic growth of her community, most especially in the year 2022, the mother of four was honoured as Business Woman of the year 2022 at an award ceremony that was held at the prestigious Eko Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos.