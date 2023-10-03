From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Priests of the Catholic Church, yesterday, blessed the new office of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, located at 7, Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City, indicating the deputy governor’s readiness to formally move there soon.

Recall the governor recently told journalists that a few things needed to be put right in the office before he could move in.

“I was there and I saw Rev. Fathers blessing the new office on Tuesday. It shows that the Deputy Governor may likely move in soon.

“I must say that it has always been the practice of the deputy governor to invite priest to his office for prayers monthly and I am not surprised that he is doing the same in the new office”, a source confirmed, even as workers were still fixing the interlocking tiles/blocks in the premises of the new office yesterday.

Shaibu fell out with his principal after he took the governor and the state House of Assemby to an Abuja High Court to stop them from impeaching him.

He later withdrew the suit following the intervention of notable religious leaders and political big wigs in the state and also tendered an apology to Governor Godwin Obaseki, which the governor accepted.