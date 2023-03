by David

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Fire has gutted one of the prestigious nightclubs in Enugu, Ballroom La Cynosure.

Located at the popular Ebeanọ Estate, Otigba Roundabout along Ogui Road in the heart of the Coal City, the club went up in flames at about 3 pm on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art club which is a haven for relaxation and fun for the “Big Boys” and top personalities boasts a rooftop lounge, a transparent roof, a club, a poolside bar and a hotel.