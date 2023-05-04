From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the World commemorates this year’s Press Freedom Day, the Kaduna State Governor-elect, Sen Uba Sani has commended the professionalism of Nigerian journalists just as he promised that his incoming administration would sustain cooperation with the press.

Uba Sani who is currently representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the National Assembly in a statement said his administration would commit to providing free and safe media space in the state.

To him, freedom of the press or freedom of the media is a fundamental principle that allows the free flow of communication and expression through various media platforms including print, electronic and new media.

“Such freedom, which implies the absence of interference from the state; would be preserved by my administration. But such preservation should only be sought through the constitution or other legal protection and security”, he said.

He further noted that the World’s dependency on social media today cannot be taken with levity considering its impacts on the World’s political and socioeconomic landscapes to the point that each time social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp shut down for hours, the whole world felt the impact.

“So, each time that happens, it is not just our daily dose of information and entertainment that was affected, there are people whose businesses rely on their Facebook presence and others who received calls for jobs on WhatsApp among others”, he said.