From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A group know as Better Governance for Nigeria, on Thursday protested in Abuja and cautioned the judiciary against delivering partial judgment at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The group’s Convener, Abayomi Runsewe, tasked the tribunal to give all political parties fair hearing, for the sake of peace and justice.

The protesters held placards with inscriptions like “Your Judgment will either make or destroy Nigeria”, Save our children’s future”, “Lets give Fair Judgment a chance”, among others chanted slogans advocating for justice and transparency in the legal process at the tribunal.

Runsewe, clarified that the group does not support any political party but stands in solidarity with the people of Nigeria in defence of justice and good governance.

He also claimed that the group is not against the inauguration of the President-elect on May 29.

“Today, we are concerned about the state of the nation, but we don’t want to be in one side, we are concerned about Nigeria. Our message today is to the judiciary and the law enforcement agency.

“We are urging the judiciary to listen to the both side of the coin, we want them to consider the cases on its merit, we want judgement to be based on merit so that after the judgement we will not go back again into violence or other form of separation or some people feel marginalised.

“We want to raise a new consciousness in Nigeria, we want an egalitarian Nigeria, a Nigeria that is pragmatic in nature, where things are judged on merit and we are urging the judiciary to be above board.

“So, we are urging the judiciary today to be fair to all sides and give a good verdict.

“We are talking about the Presidential Election Tribunal, we are concerned that it is a new dawn, we don’t want things that will be as usual, we want a new Nigeria and we believe that the judiciary are going to be up to task and give a good judgement,” he said.