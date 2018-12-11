The electorate in Oyo State are sharply divided on the political party to vote for during the presidential poll in the state.

The presidential race in Oyo State, investigations reveal, appears a straight fight between President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The electorate in Oyo State are sharply divided on the political party to vote for during the presidential poll in the state. The APC loyalists in the state for instance have vowed that they would vote for President Buhari. But other eligible voters are saying the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Abubakar will be their voice.

Interestingly, it is the first time Atiku will be testing his popularity in the state.

But for Buhari, who had contested the presidential poll in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015, the electorate are familiar with him. But the only time he won majority votes in the state was in 2015, as he lost majority votes in 2003 to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in 2007 to Alhaji Umar Musa Yar’Adua and in 2011 to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

Pundits say that one of the factors that makes the race look dicey for Buhari in Oyo State is the implosion within APC in the state, a situation that has made many people that worked for his electoral victory in 2015 to defect to opposition parties, and are probably going to work for the opposition presidential candidate.

When Atiku visited the PDP secretariat in Oyo State before the party’s presidential primaries, he spoke on how he captured the five of the six states in the South West in 2003 for PDP from Alliance for Democracy (AD).

“As the former vice president, in 2003, all the Southwestern states went to PDP, except Lagos. The people of Oyo State, I am here to pledge that again if I have your support and you are backing me, this state is going to be PDP state and your governor will be a PDP governor.

“So, let us work together and unite for this state. By the grace of God, in May 2019, this state will be governed by a PDP governor. So, I urge you to reject APC and make sure that the next governor of Oyo State is a PDP governor.”

But the APC governorship candidate in the state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, former deputy governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), believe that APC will carry the day.

According to Adelabu, there is no alternative to Buhari in the political cycle as far as the 2019 presidential election is concerned.

“Without mincing words, I am telling you that as of today in the political cycle, there is no alternative to Buhari. There are certain leaders you need at a point in the history of every nation. In the history of Nigeria today, what Buhari started three and half years ago, we must allow him to finish it, by allowing him to recontest for another four years in office.

“While I will not say that among the population of Nigeria, Buhari is the best that can always rule this country, but among the available options in the political cycle, I have not seen any that is aspiring for presidency that is better than Buhari.

“I am talking to you from an insider’s knowledge. I worked at the CBN for over four years, and I know the love, the patriotism, the nationalism, that the person of Buhari has for this country.