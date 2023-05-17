From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

President-elect Bola Tinubu has told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to dismiss the application by Atiku Abubakar and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for a live broadcast of the proceedings as an abuse of the court process.

Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima further prayed the court to refuse the application on the grounds that “the court is not a rostrum or a soapbox and not also a stadium or theatre. It is not an arena for ‘public’ entertainment.”

This was contained in their response to Atiku’s application filed by their lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

Besides the issue of abuse of court processes, Tinubu and Shettima in their counter affidavit argued that the application is outside the jurisdiction and competence of the election tribunal as the issues raised touch on policy formulation.

“The application also touches on the powers and jurisdiction invested in the President of the Court of Appeal by the Constitution, over which this honourable court as presently constituted cannot entertain.

“The application touches on the administrative functions, which are exclusively reserved for the President of the Court of Appeal.

“The application is aimed at dissipating the precious judicial time of this honourable court.

“The said application does not have any bearing with the petition filed by the petitioners before this honourable court.

“It is in the interest of justice for this honourable court to dismiss the said application filed by the petitioners,” they said.

Tinubu equally attacked Tinubu’s reference to the fact that virtual proceedings were allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that he failed to highlight the fact that practice directions were made by the respective courts for the exercise.

“Another angle to this very curious application is the invitation it extends to the court to make an order that it cannot supervise.

“The position of the law remains, and we do submit that the court, like nature, does not make an order in vain, or an order which is incapable of enforcement,” the respondents stated.

At the very best, this application is academic, very otiose, very unnecessary, very time-wasting, most unusual and most unexpected, particularly, from a set of petitioners, who should be praying for the expeditious trial of their petition.

Petitioners have brought their application under Section 36(3) of the Constitution which provides that the proceedings of a court/tribunal shall be held in public.

“The word ‘public’ as applied under Section 36(3) of the Constitution has been defined in a plethora of judicial authorities to mean a place where members of the public have unhindered access, and the court itself, sitting behind open doors, not in the camera.

“Even in situations where a class action is presented, the particular people constituting the class being represented by the plaintiffs or petitioners are always defined in the originating process.

“Here, in this application, the public at whose behest this application has been presented is not defined, not known, not discernable.