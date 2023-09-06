From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) is set commence judgement in the petitions by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and the Allied Peoples Movement challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Vice President Kasim Shettima, Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) Yahaya Bello (Kogi) Abdullahi Sule (Nassarawa); Biodun Oyebanje (Ekiti), National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje are seated in court.

Also in court are lawyers representing all the parties to the three petitions and chieftains of political parties.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the court had on August 1, reserved judgement, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument for and against the petitions.

In their final written address, Atiku and the PDP, through their legal team anchored by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, urged the court to declare that President Tinubu was not qualified to participate in the February 25 presidential poll.

They further urged the PEPC to nullify the entire outcome of the presidential election and order a re-run or fresh contest.