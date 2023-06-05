• Another says Obi did not win in Nasarawa

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Transportation Minister, Abiye Sekibo on Monday told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) how agents of President Bola Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) truncated the uploading of the February 25 election results to the INEC server in Rivers State.

Sekibo who served as the PDP’s coordinator of the disputed election in the state testified to the fact that INEC officials were restrained by agents of the president and the APC from using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to uploaded collated results from polling units across the state.

Standing in the witness box as the seventh Petitioners Witness (PW7), the PDP chieftain said: “The agents of the 2nd respondent (Mr Tinubu) and 3rd respondent (APC) ensured that INEC presiding officers did not upload results of the presidential election in Rivers,” Mr Sekibo, a former Transportation Minister, told the court.

He was led in evidence by a senior counsel in the petitioner’s legal team, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, to testify that the agents who pepertrated violence on voters and residents around polling units in the state, disrupted the process.

“INEC couldn’t upload results across the entire Rivers State. we tried to get to Obiakpor Local Government Area but were prevented. There was violence, and people were being killed.”

However asked under cross-examination if he knew the names of the agents who allegedly perpetrated the violence at the polls. He said no.

In his cross-examination, lead counsel to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, asked Sekibo how he traced the agents’ identities to Mr Tinubu and the APC.

In his response, Sekibo said he witnessed several results collation in 20 out of the over 600 polling units across the state, said he deduced the agents’ identities from their violent actions.

After him was the testimony of Babaji Madaki, the PDP Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who admitted that Atiku did not score 25 percent votes in Abuja.

Asked by counsel to INEC, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, if it was his opinion that for a candidate to be returned as President, he must also get 25 percent votes in the FCT?

“No. It is not my opinion,” the witness replied.

Did your candidate, Atiku score 25 percent of votes in FCT?” INEC’s counsel, A.B. Mahmoud SAN asked to which the witness replied “No, he didn’t.”

Asked if Atiku was entitled to be returned as president having not scored 25 percent of votes in FCT, the witness said no.

Asked to confirm if PDP party agents signed the collated results, he replied “Yes sir.”

APC’s lawyer, Akin Olujimi SAN, asked the witness if his statement was prepared by him.

In his evidence-in-chief, Ibrahim Mohammed Hamza, another Collation Agent for Nasarawa state (witness) said he signed results sheet under duress.

When the result sheet for Nasarawa was presented to him by the registrar, he said the result he signed was not altered and that he sent the original result given to him to his party.

“I can see my signature but the original one I signed, there was not cancellation,” he said.

He told the court that the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, did not win in Nasarawa State.

Hamza, who said he acted as PDP’s State Collation Agent (SCA) during the election, claimed that Obi would not have won his state if the election was free and fair.

He confirmed that by the scores allocated to parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi won the state.

“I am not happy with the result. I don’t want the court to accept this result. Labour Party cannot come first in Nasarawa State. That is impossible..we have the authentic result. It is with the National Collation Agent (of the PDP),” the witness said.

When asked if the said National Collation Agent was still alive, the witness said he did not know.

Hamza said he signed a clean copy of the result sheet, which he claimed was later mutilated after he had signed, alleging that all the cancellations in the result sheet occured after he had signed.

He told the court that, although he did not know the percentage of votes that Atiku scored in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he was satisfied that the PDP candidate met all the constitutional requirements and provisions to be returned as the winner of the presidential election.

Under cross-examination by lawyer to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), Hamza said he voted during the election after being duly accredited by INEC officials. He said election results were duly computed, but we’re not uploaded electronically as required.

The witness, who said his party had agents in all the polling units across the state, said: “It was at the point of uploading that the system failed. It happended, not only in my polling units, but also in others around the state.”

Under cross-examination by lawyer to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adeniyi Akintola (SAN)

Hamza, who said he was not present at all the polling units during the election, told the court that he visited about 50 to 60 polling units in four wards.

Another witness, Abraham David (PW9), while being cross-examined by lawyer to INEC, Abdullahi Aliyu (SAN) said although Atiku scored 15percent of the votes in the FCT, he is entitled to be returned as winner, because even Tinubu who did not score 25percent in the FCT was declared the President.

David, who said he acted as PDP’s Collation Agent at the FCT, said his party had agents in all polling units who informed him about what happened in those polling units.

The witness, under cross-examination by Olujinmi, said although he claimed, in his statement, that INEC collated unlawful votes, he failed to include the figure of the votes he claimed were unlawfully collated in his statement.

David, who also claimed that INEC officials did not perform their constitutional responsibilities during the election, said he could not identify the said officials by name.

PW 8, Mohammed Madaki, who said it was the law that a candidate who did not score 25percent in the FCT cannot be declared President, noted that since Atiku did not score 25percent in the FCT he was not entitled to be declared President.

Under cross-examination by Aliyu, the witness said he did not witness all the cases of malpractices he claimed in his statement, but that his party’s agents at the polling units witnessed what transpired.

While being cross-examined by lawyer to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Madaki said he has lived in the Abuja for about 35 years and that the FCT was the same as other states in the country.

Madaki, who claimed to have written his statement by himself was however unable tell the meaning of the word: “conscientiously,” which was used in the statement.

When asked by Fagbemi to tell the court the meaning of conscientiously, Madaki said: “I can’t remember.”

Former Minister of Transportation, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, who featured as PW 7 said he acted as PDP’s State Collation Agent in Rivers State during the election.

Sekibo said he voted after he was duly accredited, noting that although his state has over 6000 polling units, he visited about 20.

Under cross-examination by Mahmoud, the witness said although he claimed, in his statement, that people were prevented from voting in eight LGAs, he was not present at all the LGAs, but only got information from his party’s agents.

Sekibo said results were not uploaded as required in the polling units he visited and was also told that similar incident occured in other polling units across the state.

When asked to identify the alleged agents of Tinubu and the APC he claimed caused the disturbance that made it impossible for people to vote, Sekibo said he did not know them by name. He said he concluded based on the way the people acted.

Under cross-examination by Fagbemi, Sekibo admitted nit including in his statement the figure allocated to the PDP as its score for the election.

He said the agents of his party, who were assigned to all the polling units are still alive.

Further hearing in the petition has been fixed for 9 am on Tuesday.