From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to comply with the order of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), allowing them to carry out forensic examination of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System(BVAS) machines and all information stored in the server /IREV/ backend/ clouds, among others.

It noted that the court had in that ruling, expressly directed INEC to allow and grant access to the party and its Presidential candidate and their representatives to inspect, scan, make copies, forensically audit and obtain Certified True Copies (CTC) of all electoral materials which were used in the conduct of the Presidential Election.

In a letter dated March 9 by its legal team, led by Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN, the party recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Shagbaor Ikyegh, had granted orders on 3 March 2023 in favour of his clients (PDP and Abubakar).

It is titled “ Demand for Immediate Compliance with Court Order Granted On March 3, 2023 For Access, Inspection and Examination/Analysis of Electoral Materials Used for 2023 Presidential Election.”

Gadzama described as “disturbing, the fact that despite service of the court order on the Commission since March 3, the Commission was yet to allow PDP and its representatives to access, inspect and/or obtain the needed electoral materials as ordered by the court despite repeated visits to the Commission and follow-up in respect thereof.