From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday opened its case by calling its first witness before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in the legal move to nullify the election of President Bola Tibubu.

The court earlier this morning allocated three hours for the hearing in the petition by the LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

However, when asked by the court how many witnesses they have in court for the commencement of their case, their lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) said the petitioners have only one witness in court today.