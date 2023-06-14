From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday admitted in evidence statistics reports of inspectors of the February 25 presidential election tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The three volumes binded reports were tendered by Atiku’s forensic examiner and statistician, Samuel Oduntan.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned till Thursday to enable the respondents to cross- examine the witness.

Atiku Abubakar and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a joint petition No: CA/PEPC/05/2023 are challenging the outcome of the election won by President Bola Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

The witness Samuel Oduntan who is petitioners’s 21st witness (PW21) is a statistician and a subpoenaed witness.

Led in evidence by counsel to the petitioners, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), adopted his statement on oath which was objected by all the respondents.

Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN represented INEC, Wole Olanipakun, SAN represented Tinubu and Lateef Fagbemi, SAN represented APC.

The respondents’ counsel objected to the tendering of the statistician ‘s report from the inspection of the election, alongside the three appendages.

Specifically, Olujimi and Fagbemi declined giving their consent to the admissibility of the documents.

They added that the petitioners never mentioned that the documents would be demonstrated.

Earlier, Jegede told the court that the evidence in chief of the witness be taken today while the cross examination would be tomorrow.

All the respondents ‘counsel confirmed that they all met and agreed on that.

Meanwhile, the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until Thursday for cross examination of the witness and further hearing of the petition.