The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku on Friday presented three presiding officers (PO), who testified that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine failed to transmit the scanned result sheet of the February 25 presidential election.

The witnesses, who participated in the 2023 general election as ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were drawn from Kogi, Niger and Edo states.

Regardless of the objections raised against their competence to testify by counsel to INEC, President Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the witnesses gave their evidence-in- chief before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The three ad hoc INEC presiding officers, who were subpoenaed witnesses, took their turns in the witness box where they lamented the inability of the BVAS machines to transmit the presidential results from their various polling units. They were led in evidence-in-chief by Chief Chris Uche (SAN), leading the petitioners’ legal team at the PEPC.