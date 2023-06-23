From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday tendered before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), INEC-certified Chicago State University certificate, NYSC discharge Certificate of President Bola Tinubu bearing the name “Tinubu Bola Adekunle” and Tinubu’s certificate of service from Mobil Nigeria Plc as well as particulars submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission when he ran as Lagos State governor.

In addition, the petitioners tendered through their 27th witness, a private legal practitioner, Mike Enahoro Ebah (PW27) to establish their allegation that President Bola Tinubu forged his academic, career and diplomatic records. He equally tendered a subpoena that was served on the university through his lawyer in the United States, copy of the actual degree certificate issued by Chicago State University to Tinubu, his undergraduate certificate from the said university in 1977, and a South West College Transcript issued to Tinubu, where he was identified as a female.

The witness further tendered notarised judgement of the US District Court regarding Tinubu’s alleged forfeiture of funds traced to his bank account suspected to be proceeds of narcotic deals, as well as printed extract of Guinean passport of the president. Other documents tendered by Ebah who was led in evidence by petitioner’s counsel, Chris Uche SAN, Ebah, were INEC Forms EC13 (nomination form) and EC9 (affidavit in support of personal particulars) filed by Tinubu at INEC.

He also tendered affidavit, receipts and a letter submitted to INEC by President Tinubu as part of his nomination documents. However, counsel to the commission, Abubakar Mahmoud raised objection to the documents but said he would give further reasons during his final address.

Similarly, counsel to Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress, aligned with the submissions of Mahmoud

Under cross-examination by INEC’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud SAN, Enahoro said he was in Abuja during the February 25 presidential election and joined other Nigerians to vote. Mahmoud asked what dates he received the documents he tendered before the court, particularly the ones he received earliest. He said the forwarding letter from his lawyer based in the US came on November 1 2022 while the US court judgement came in April 2023, from his counsel.

“You did not lay any complain about Tinubu’s particulars when it was published by INEC,” Mahmoud asked, to which Enahoro said he did not have cause to. The witness maintained that he is a human rights activist and public interest litigator and it was not correct for Mahmoud to say that he was only interested in Tinubu’s candidature.

“Your candidate lost the presidential election as announced by INEC,” Mahmoud asked. Enahoro agreed, saying it was not a pleasing outcome that INEC did not announce Atiku Abubakar as winner. Further cross-examination by lawyers representing Tinubu and APC were stood down for later today.

Also at the proceedings, PDP lawyer, Eyitayo Jegede SAN tendered more INEC certified true copies of Form EC8As for Delta (25 LGAs), Ebonyi (13 LGAs), Edo (18 LGAs), Enugu (17 LGAs), Imo (27 LGAs) and Kogi states ( 21 LGAs).

But the legal representatives of INEC, President Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress opposed the admissibility of the documents but reserved their reasons till their final written address for judgment.

The court admitted the documents in evidence but held that ruling on the objections shall be delivered together with judgement.