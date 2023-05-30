From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and his Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on Tuesday tendered before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) copies of results sheets, printouts of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and record of the number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) collected for the last presidential election across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to open his case against the election of President Bola Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress (APC).

The electoral documents were tender from the bar by counsel to the petitioners’, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and were admitted in evidence, with the objection raised in relation to some of the documents by counsel to the respondents.

The documents were tendered as part of the commencement of the hearing in the petition by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The main opposition did not call any witness as further hearing in the petition resumes at 2 pm on Wednesday while the court plans to resume proceedings in the petition by Obi and the LP by 9 am on Wednesday.