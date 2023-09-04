From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has fixed Wednesday, September 6 to deliver judgment in the multiple petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party(LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement(APM), against the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The date was confirmed to Daily Sun by the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari who said all parties to the petitions have been communicated.

Although the three petitions were consolidated by the court, proceedings were separately conducted by the tribunal.

The tribubal had in July reserved ruling in the petition by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) seeking the disqualification of Tinubu from the February 25 presidential election on account of alleged unlawful nomination of the vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

On August 2, 2023, the five-member panel, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, also reserved judgement in two separate petitions filed by the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and that of Labour Party (LP).

The trinunal said the date for judgment in the two petitions would be communicated to parties, shortly after all parties adopted their final written addresses for and against the petitions.

The Chief Registrar who confirmed the date said everything has been put in.place to ensure hitch free delivery of the judgment in the three appeals.