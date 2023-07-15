… As court reserves ruling

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Friday reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The party is seeking the nullification of president Tinubu’s victory on the grounds that his running mate, Kashim Shettma, was not qualified to contest having allegedly engaged in double nomination.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five member panel announced its decision after parties adopted their final written addresses. Justice Tsammani said judgment is reserved until a date to be communicated to parties.

He added that the court plans to deliver judgment in the petition by the APM the same day with those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)/Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi/Labour Party (LP).

The APM in its petition listed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC, Tinubu, Shettma and Kabir Masari (who acted as APC’s placeholder before Shettma’s nomination), as respondents.

They were represented in court by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) for President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Steven Adehi (SAN) led INEC’s team, Roland Otaru (SAN) represented Masari, while Andrew Malgwi represented the APM.

In its final written address, the APC through its counsel, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, argued that the petitioner failed woefully to prove its case and is not entitled to any of the reliefs sought.

“The petition is completely devoid of merit and consequently unsustainable,” he stated.

Fagbemi said the petition ought not to have been filed because the matters canvassed had been largely addressed and decided by the Supreme Court.

On its part, the INEC through its counsel, Steve Udehi SAN, urged the court to dismiss the suit for lacking in merit.

Fagbemi argued that the petition died on arrival in view of the Supreme Court judgment that other political parties cannot interfere in the internal affairs of another party especially on the issue of nomination.

In the same vein, Tinubu and Shettima represented by Olanipekun SAN argued that the APM’S petition ought to have been withdrawn honourably immediately the Supreme Court made pronouncement that no party has the right to dabble into how another party nominated its candidates for elective offices.

Shortly after the proceedings, the Presiding Justice of the Court, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani adjourned judgment indefinitely.